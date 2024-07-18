crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. crvUSD has a market cap of $139.99 million and $13.26 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99397714 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $10,066,141.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

