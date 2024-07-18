CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 168,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,314. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CuriosityStream

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.49%.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,929.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,410 shares in the company, valued at $644,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 39,600 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,564 shares in the company, valued at $263,823.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 575,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,252 and sold 144,421 shares valued at $155,195. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CURI

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.