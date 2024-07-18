Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 33,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Cypress Development Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 42.15. The company has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a PE ratio of -43.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.09.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

