D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,871,000 after buying an additional 170,282 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 997,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,640,000 after buying an additional 75,504 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,526,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,785,000 after buying an additional 203,723 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,697,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,534. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.22. The company has a market cap of $180.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

