D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 355 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $171.14. 5,957,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

