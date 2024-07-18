D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 381 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 497,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 1,302,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

