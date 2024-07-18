D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,156. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

