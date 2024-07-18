D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,125,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $280.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

