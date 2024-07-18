D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after acquiring an additional 80,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,808,000 after acquiring an additional 73,946 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,794,000 after acquiring an additional 97,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 885,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,253,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.93 and its 200 day moving average is $182.85.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

