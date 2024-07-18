D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $311,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 889 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.87. The company had a trading volume of 460,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,711. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

