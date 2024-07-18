D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,072. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

