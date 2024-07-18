D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.46. 960,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $212.84 and a one year high of $302.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.94.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

