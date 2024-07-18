D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 67,906 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after buying an additional 136,194 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IQLT traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 725,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,504. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.