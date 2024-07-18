D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,669 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 332,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 2,373,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,957,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

