D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.30, RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
DHI stock opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.99.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
