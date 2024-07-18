Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

DRI stock opened at $147.37 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day moving average of $157.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

