Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. Datadog has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 378.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,176,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,574,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

