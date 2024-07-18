Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 310 Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS TDV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.53. 8,902 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $302.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45.

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

