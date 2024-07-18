Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Down 0.5 %

RELX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,111. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.