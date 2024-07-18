Dearborn Partners LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EFA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 6,889,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,773,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.