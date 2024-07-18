Dearborn Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 664.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.89. 23,292,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,756,563. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.