Dearborn Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,344,000 after buying an additional 125,869 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,954,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,643,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 542,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

