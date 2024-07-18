Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 3,267,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,619,203. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

