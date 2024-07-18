Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 14,970,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,156,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

