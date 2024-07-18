Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Moderna by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,442,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,665,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,443,537 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.30. The stock had a trading volume of 886,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,434. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

