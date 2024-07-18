Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after buying an additional 93,122 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,098,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,150,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 879,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,331,000 after buying an additional 100,033 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.00 and a 200-day moving average of $282.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $314.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

