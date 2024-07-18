Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of DLR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.04. 496,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,745. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

