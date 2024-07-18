Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 11,375 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 62,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 85.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 470.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 686,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

