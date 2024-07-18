Decred Price Tops $12.90 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $12.90 or 0.00020363 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $209.02 million and $3.23 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00081755 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009967 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.
About Decred
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,198,053 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
