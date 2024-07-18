DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 3.6%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

DeepMarkit Stock Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.