Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

Get Delek US alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 117,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Delek US has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $71,078 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $172,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.