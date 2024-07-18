Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $122.31 and last traded at $123.87. Approximately 3,396,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,029,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $2,468,879.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,157,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $2,468,879.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,157,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock worth $959,881,905 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.