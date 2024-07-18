Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 28,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 million, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

