Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,339,000 after buying an additional 147,725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.46. 9,913,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.08. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.54.

View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.