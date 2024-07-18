Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $5,423,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $11.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.05. 4,551,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.28, a PEG ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

