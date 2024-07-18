Delta Investment Management LLC Has $21.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 4.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JEPQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.