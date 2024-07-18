Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,351,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,624,000 after purchasing an additional 184,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

