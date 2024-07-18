Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

