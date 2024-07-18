Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals accounts for about 2.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.75% of Dorchester Minerals worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,819.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,819.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,230 shares of company stock worth $447,968. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DMLP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,633. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.