Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.14. The company had a trading volume of 227,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,029. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $289.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

