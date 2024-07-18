Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.35. 2,270,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

