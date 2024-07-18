Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 16,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

