Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Down 2.2%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.