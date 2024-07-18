Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 16,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 2,121,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,734. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

