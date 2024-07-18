DigiByte Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $144.73 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,746.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00590639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00111655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00252231 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00071021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,136,846,198 coins and its circulating supply is 17,136,846,538 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

