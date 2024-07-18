DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 622,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 139,240 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $14.38 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

