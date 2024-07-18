Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.02

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 29628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

