Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $129.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $141.52 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,097,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

