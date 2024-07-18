Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.05

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 45710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSTL. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

