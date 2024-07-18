Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $575.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $507.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $535.29.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $473.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

